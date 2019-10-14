Which team has easier path to claim West: Stamps, Riders or Bombers?

Calgary Stampeders linebacker Marcus Ball's season is already over after barely beginning.

Hearing from #CFL sources, on his fourth play in his first game with the #Stamps, LB Marcus Ball tore his ACL. — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) October 14, 2019

Ball, who played in his first CFL game of the season last Friday when the Stampeders loss to the Sakatchewan Roughriders, tore his ACL in the game, according to TSN's Matthew Scianitti, Ball incurred the injury on just his fourth play in the game.

Ball, 32, signed with the Stampeders on October 2. The five-year veteran spent his entire CFL career with the Toronto Argonauts before signing with the Stampeders. During his tenure in Toronto, the team won two Grey Cups and Ball was named an all-star.

He has recorded 238 tackles, seven sacks and seven interceptions in his career.