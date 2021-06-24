HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — The New York Red Bulls will transfer teenage midfielder Caden Clark to RB Leipzig of the German Bundesliga at the end of the MLS season.

The Red Bulls announced the move Thursday without revealing terms of the deal with the top-flight German league team.

Former Red Bulls coach Jesse Marsch is taking over as coach of RB Leipzig this season.

“Everyone at the club is very excited for Caden to take the next step in his professional journey,” Head of Sport Kevin Thelwell said. “From the time Caden joined us, I think we all recognized that if he continued to work hard and take advantage of his opportunities."

Clark joined New York at 16 years old, signing with New York Red Bulls II last season. The Minnesota native made a big impression in his first professional season, totaling three goals and a team-leading five assists in 12 appearances.

Clark signed with the Red Bulls' first team on Oct. 10, and hours later scored his first career goal against Atlanta United, becoming the fifth-youngest player in MLS history to score in his debut. He then had the tying goal against Toronto FC the following match to become the youngest player to score in his first two games in league history.

“Caden is a big talent and we are happy to see him take the next step in his career,” coach Gerhard Struber said. “He is a hard-working kid and has a bright future ahead of himself.”

Clark scored a goal in the 2020 MLS Cup playoffs, becoming the youngest player at age 17 to score in the postseason since Jozy Altidore (16), also for New York in 2006.

Clark has four goals and two assists in eight starts this season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports