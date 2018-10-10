The Ottawa Redblacks have acqured linebacker Chris Ackie from the Montreal Alouettes in exchange for a second round pick in 2019.

Hearing the @redblacks have acquired Chris Ackie from @MTLAlouettes in exchange for a 2nd round pick in 2019. #CFl — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) October 10, 2018

Ackie has spent four years with the Alouettes after being drafted in the first round (fourth overall) by Montreal in the 2015 CFL Draft.

Chris Ackie is a free agent this coming off-season, can contribute on special teams and play will linebacker for @REDBLACKS #CFL #redblacks — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) October 10, 2018

The Cambridge, Ont., native played his university football with Wilfrid Laurier.

Ackie has a career-high 81 tackles this year and has played in 13 games with the Alouettes.