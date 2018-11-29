OTTAWA — An original Ottawa Redblack is staying with the team through 2021.

The Redblacks signed Canadian defensive back Antoine Pruneau to a three-year extension on Thursday. In 84 career CFL games, all with Ottawa, the Montreal native has 293 defensive tackles, 54 on special teams, four sacks, eight interceptions, a forced fumble and a touchdown.

Pruneau was picked fourth overall in the 2014 CFL draft after two all-Canadian U Sports seasons at Montreal.

The Redblacks also inked Canadian fullback JC Beaulieu to a two-year deal.

"These are two quality players and people and we're happy to have them back in Ottawa moving forward," said Redblacks general manager Marcel Desjardins.

Meanwhile, the Montreal Alouettes announced they have signed eight players to contract extensions.

Linebackers Glenn Love, Kevin Haynes and Paris Taylor, receivers Dante Absher and Ike Lewis, defensive backs Jamal Marshall and Larry Hope Jr., and defensive end Dante Holmes all reached deals with Montreal.