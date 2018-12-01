The Ottawa Redblacks released a statement Saturday acknowledging receiver Greg Ellingson was charged with failing to provide a breath sample into a roadside screening device Friday morning.

"The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group and the REDBLACKS will continue to collect information in this case. In the interim, Ellingson will not be participating in team activities."

Ellingson played in 17 games for the Redblacks this season, finishing with 91 receptions for 1,086 yards and five touchdowns.

More details as they become available.