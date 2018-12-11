The Ottawa Redblacks announced Tuesday the re-signing of defensive lineman Ettore Lattanzio, receiver Julian Feoli-Gudino, and punter Richie Leone.

Lattanzio, an Ottawa native, played in three games and made three tackles for the Redblacks last season. Lattanzio has spent his entire four-year CFL career with the Redblacks.

Feoli-Gudino finished with 11 receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns for the Redblacks last season. The Canadian receiver is entering his eighth season in the CFL, and has also spent time with the Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Leone finished with a 46.4-yard punting average in his first season with the Redblacks. Prior to his time in Ottawa, Leone spent two seasons with the BC Lions.