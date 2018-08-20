The Washington Redskins are set to host another veteran running back on Monday, this time in former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson.

According to ESPN, Peterson will visit the Redskins one day after the team hosted Jamaal Charles and Orleans Darkwa on Sunday.

The Redskins lost potential starter Derrius Guice for the season when the second-round pick tore his ACL in the team's preseason opener and backups Samaje Perine and Byron Mashall are both currently sidelined with ankle injuries.

Chris Thompson and Rob Kelly sit atop the team's depth chart at running back.

"I fly in tonight. I'm down for working out or whatever I have to do to make the team," Peterson told ESPN's Josina Anderson on Sunday night.

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said, however, the team is simply doing their due diligence in working out the veteran running backs.

"We want to get physicals on them just in case," Gruden said. "We've had very unlucky situations with our running backs. If something else happens, we'll be really, really, really thin. We want to make sure we're covering all our bases right now, and we'll address it when we feel like we have to."

Peterson split last season between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals. He had just 81 yards in four games with the Saints before being traded to Arizona in October. He looked like his old self with the Cardinals, rushing for 448 yards — 314 in his first three games — and two touchdowns on 129 carries in six games before landing on injured reserve with a neck injury.

The 33-year-old, who was the 2012 NFL MVP, sits second among active rushers in yards and attempts, behind Frank Gore.