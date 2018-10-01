Team USA split up Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth at the Ryder Cup this year despite success from the duo at the tournament over recent years.

Reed spent the weekend paired with Tiger Woods, while Spieth was grouped with Justin Thomas. Spieth went 3-1 with Thomas, while Reed and Woods were 0-2 as a pair.

After Team USA lost 17 1/2-10 1/2 Sunday, Reed said he was "blindsided" to split from Spieth expressed his frustrations from the event to the New York Times.

"The issue's obviously with Jordan not wanting to play with me," said Reed, who added: "I don't have any issue with Jordan. When it comes right down to it, I don't care if I like the person I'm paired with or if the person likes me as long as it works and sets up the team for success.

"He and I know how to make each other better. We know how to get the job done."

Following a loss with Woods on Friday morning, Reed said he expected Team USA captain Jim Furyk to tweak the groupings. Instead, Furyk sat Reed and Woods while Team USA went 0-4 in foursome play that afternoon. Woods and Reed took to the course together again Saturday morning in fourball play, and lost to Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari for a second straight day. Reed sat out Saturday afternoon while Woods paired with Bryson DeChambeau in another loss for the Americans.

“For somebody as successful in the Ryder Cup as I am, I don’t think it’s smart to sit me twice,” Reed said.

Reed was one of four Americans to win his singles match on Sunday, though Europe had already clinched the victory by the time he defeated Tyrell Hatton.

As a pair, Reed and Spieth are 8-1-3 as a pair at the Ryder and Presidents Cups.

Reed said Furyk used "a buddy system" to pick the pairings this year and ignored input from all but a few players.

Spieth, meanwhile, backed Furyk's decision making in the post-tournament news conference on Sunday.

"We were totally involved with every decision that was made," Spieth said. "Jim allowed it to be a player-friendly environment. And we were involved and we thought that the teams came out of our four-man squad. (Reed, Spieth, Woods and Thomas). We had two potentially fantastic teams and we went out and tried to play our best."