Calgary Stampeders receiver Reggie Begelton was named a West Division All-Star Wednesday, the latest accolade he’s received for his stellar 2019 regular season.

Also the Stampeders’ nominee for Most Outstanding Player this season, Begelton is putting together one of the best seasons by a skill player in recent team history. The 26-year-old finished with 102 receptions for 1,444 yards and 10 touchdowns in 17 games. He added an 11th touchdown on a run this season.

Begelton’s season is rivalled statistically only by Eric Rogers’ 2015 campaign in the Bo Levi Mitchell era in Calgary, dating back to 2013 when Mitchell took the reins under centre full-time.

Rogers turned his stellar 2015 season – 87 receptions for 1,448 yards and 10 touchdowns – into a CFL All-Star nod and contract with the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers that off-season. Four years later, Rogers is back with the Stamps – and was named a West Division All-Star Wednesday as well – but it’s Begelton enjoying the star-making season.

Begelton’s success this season was with two different quarterbacks as well. The three-year veteran’s production didn’t dip in the seven games Mitchell missed early in the season with a shoulder injury, and Nick Arbuckle filled in behind centre.

In 10 games with Mitchell at quarterback, Begelton finished with 63 receptions for 814 yards and five touchdowns, an average of 6.3 receptions and 81.4 yards per game. In the seven games Arbuckle was the Stamps’ starting QB, Begelton recorded 39 receptions for 630 yards and five scores, averages of 5.6 receptions and 90 yards per game.

Begelton will look to continue his excellent season in the playoffs. The Stampeders host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Division semifinal Sunday at 4:30pm et/1:30pm pt on TSN1/5.