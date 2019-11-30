TORONTO — Reid Boucher scored the go-ahead goal at 15:41 of the third period as the Utica Comets beat the Toronto Marlies 4-3 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Sven Baertschi, Justin Bailey and Kole Lind also scored for the Comets (13-7-1), who got 22 saves from Michael DiPietro.

Tanner McMaster, Kenny Agostino and Darren Archibald found the back of the net for the Marlies (14-3-3).

Joseph Woll stopped 20-of-24 shots in defeat.