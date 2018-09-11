The Edmonton Eskimos have been honoured for their impressive win in Week 13 of the CFL season.

Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly and receiver D'haquille 'Duke' Williams were named the league's top two performers of the week on Tuesday.

Reilly passed for three touchdowns and rushed for three more in a 48-42 win over the league-leading Calgary Stampeders on Saturday.

Williams scored one touchdown and had a career-high 172 receiving yards.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats receiver Brandon Banks finished third in the voting. He had 153 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a 36-25 win over the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday.

Reilly is the season leader in top-performer-of-the-week voting.