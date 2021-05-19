West Brom might be returning to the Championship, but their manager isn't coming with them.

Sam Allardyce announced on Wednesday that he will leave the Baggies following Sunday's season-ending match at Leeds. West Brom fell 3-1 to West Ham earlier in the day in the season's penultimate fixture.

“West Bromwich Albion made me a generous offer to stay at The Hawthorns that shows the commitment of an ambitious club," Allardyce said in a statement. "After serious consideration I have decided not to accept that offer. If I were to stay and achieve promotion next season the expectation would be for me to continue for at least another season and, sadly, that is not a commitment I feel able to make at this stage of my career."

This season marked the first time in Allardyce's lengthy management career that his team was relegated. The Baggies were last relegated in 2018 after a seven-year stay in the Premier League.

Allardyce, 66, says the club needs a "young and ambitious" manager to get the Baggies back in the Premier League.

“The club have asked for my opinion on the qualities my successor will require and I have been more than happy to offer my thoughts," Allardyce said. "The search for my replacement starts after the final game of the season at Leeds United. In the meantime, we will be concentrating fully on the preparation for that game and will do everything we can to finish the season with as many points as possible.”

West Ham was the eighth Premier League club managed by Allardyce following stints at Bolton Wanderers, Newcastle, Blackburn Rovers, West Ham, Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Everton.