WNBA free agent star Sue Bird has agreed to a deal to re-sign with the defending champion Seattle Storm, per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

Yahoo Sources: @WNBA legend Sue Bird (@S10Bird) - one of league’s top free agents - has reached agreement in principle to re-sign with the champion @SeattleStorm. https://t.co/arLXXEiMA8 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 31, 2021

Bird, 40, has spent her entire 17-year career with the Storm.

Over her career, Bird has been named an all-star 11 times and helped Seattle win four league championships. The U.S. native has also won four Olympic gold medals.

Bird was the No. 1 overall pick in 2002 WNBA Draft.