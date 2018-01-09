According to Didier Orméjuste of RDS, the Montreal Alouettes have added former NFL quaterback Josh Freeman back to their negotiation list.

The 2009 first-round NFL draft pick hasn't played since starting one game with the Indianapolis Colts in 2015. Freeman started his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and also played for the Colts and Minnesota Vikings briefly.

Selon ce que j'ai appris les #AlsMTL ont encore une fois ajouté le quart, Josh Freeman à leur liste de négociation. / I'm told the Als have once again added QB Josh Freeman to their negotiation list. @LCFca @CFL pic.twitter.com/Wn2JOjOEaC — Didier Orméjuste (@DidierRDS) January 9, 2018

Freeman, 29, threw for 13,873 yards and 81 touchdowns to 68 interceptions in 62 career games played in the NFL.

Aloettes general manage Kavis Reed told the Montreal Gazette last June the team had put Freeman through a workout.

"Josh has impressed us," Reed said at the time. "We're very intrigued by Josh Freeman."

Freeman will turn 30 on Saturday.