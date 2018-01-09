11m ago
Report: Als add QB Freeman to neg. list
TSN.ca Staff
Struggling Alouettes turn to Sherman
According to Didier Orméjuste of RDS, the Montreal Alouettes have added former NFL quaterback Josh Freeman back to their negotiation list.
The 2009 first-round NFL draft pick hasn't played since starting one game with the Indianapolis Colts in 2015. Freeman started his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and also played for the Colts and Minnesota Vikings briefly.
Freeman, 29, threw for 13,873 yards and 81 touchdowns to 68 interceptions in 62 career games played in the NFL.
Aloettes general manage Kavis Reed told the Montreal Gazette last June the team had put Freeman through a workout.
"Josh has impressed us," Reed said at the time. "We're very intrigued by Josh Freeman."
Freeman will turn 30 on Saturday.