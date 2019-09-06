How much blame is on the Raiders?

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown issued an emotional apology at a team meeting Friday, according to a report from ESPN's Josina Anderson, two days after getting into an altercation with general manager Mike Mayock.

Source: #Raiders WR Antonio Brown just issued “an emotional apology” at a team meeting this morning, just now, “with team captains standing with him.” — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 6, 2019

Anderson added team captains were standing with Brown as he issued his apology.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added there is now a chance Brown plays Week 1 after it was reported the team planned on suspending or benching him for their opener.

Here is a sense of how quickly things are changing in Oakland: Yesterday, #Raiders coach Jon Gruden told people AB was not in their plans for Monday. Now, I hear… there is a real chance he not only does not get suspended but actually plays. Wild times — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 6, 2019

Brown posted on Instagram a letter he received from Mayock notifying him of two fines he was receiving for missing practices with the caption "WHEN YOUR OWN TEAM WANT TO HATE BUT THERE'S NO STOPPING ME NOW DEVIL IS A LIE. EVERYONE GOT TO PAY THIS YEAR SO WE CLEAR."

Brown then confronted Mayock at practice Wednesday, reportedly using vulgar language and having to be held back by teammate Vontaze Burfict. He was absent from practice Thursday.

This is the latest incident in a tumultuous off-season for Brown that began with the Raiders acquiring him for a third and fifth round pick from the Pittsburgh Steelers and handing him a three-year, $30.125 million extension.

Brown then showed up to training camp with frostbite on his feet and then filed multiple grievances against the NFL in an attempt to wear an old helmet that did not pass the NFL’s current safety standards.