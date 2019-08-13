Antonio Brown will return to Oakland Raiders' camp Tuesday according to NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, how soon Brown practices with the team depends on his feet.

Brown has been away from the team and announced on Monday he lost a grievance to wear his own helmet, which doesn't meet the NFL's safety regulations. Brown originally threatened to walk away from football over the issue, but confirmed on Instagram Monday he would return to the team despite not being allowed to wear the helmet deemed unsafe by the league.

"While I disagree with the arbitrator's decision, I'm working on getting back to full health and looking forward to rejoining my teammates on the field. I'm excited about this season appreciate all the concerns about my feet," he wrote.

Brown believes the new helmet that the rules mandate he wears protrudes out and interferes with his vision as he tries to catch footballs, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last week.

In a large Twitter thread, NFL.com's Michael Silver detailed Brown's issue with the helmets, reporting the 31-year-old receiver tried to sneak his old helmet onto the practice field a number of times during OTAs, even painting it to mimic the Raiders' silver and black.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver has also been away from the Raiders to get treatment on his frostbitten feet, which he suffered this summer after improperly using a cryotherapy machine according to multiple reports.

The Raiders acquired the four-time All-Pro from the Steelers during the off-season after a public feud with the organization. The 31-year-old is a veteran of nine NFL seasons.