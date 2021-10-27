Spears: Watt being out is a big loss for Arizona

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, J.J. Watt is likely to have season-ending shoulder surgery after being hurt Sunday against Houston.

The Arizona Cardinals' defensive end missed practice this week and had already been ruled out of Thursday's showdown with the Green Bay Packers.

Watt has 10 tackles, including five for a loss, and one sack this season for undefeated Arizona (7-0).

Schefter reports that there is no date set yet for Watt's surgery.