Report: Cardinals sign S Baker to four-year, $59M extension
The Arizona Cardinals are giving safety Budda Baker a four-year, $59 million extension, making him the highest paid safety in NFL history, his agent David Mulugheta confirmed to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
TSN.ca Staff
The deal will pay the two-time Pro Bowler $14.75 million a year.
Baker appeared in all 16 games last season for the Cardinals and posted 147 tackles and .5 sacks.
Over the course of his three-year NFL career, the 24-year-old has 323 tackles and 3.5 sacks.
Baker was selected in second round, 36th overall of the 2017 NFL Entry Draft.