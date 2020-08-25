Daniel Jones or Aaron Rodgers: Who's the better pick in fantasy?

The Arizona Cardinals are giving safety Budda Baker a four-year, $59 million extension, making him the highest paid safety in NFL history, his agent David Mulugheta confirmed to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The deal will pay the two-time Pro Bowler $14.75 million a year.

Baker appeared in all 16 games last season for the Cardinals and posted 147 tackles and .5 sacks.

Over the course of his three-year NFL career, the 24-year-old has 323 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Baker was selected in second round, 36th overall of the 2017 NFL Entry Draft.