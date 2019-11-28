Arsenal could look within the Premier League for a new manager should the Gunner decide to fire Unai Emery.

The BBC reports that the club has identified Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo as a potential successor to the Spaniard, who currently has Arsenal in a run of seven matches without a victory following a 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday in the Europa League.

Espirito Santo would not comment on the report prior to his side's 3-3 Europa League draw with Braga.

"I wouldn't ever mention an issue which is not a reality," Espirito Santo said. "Speaking about a job which has a manager would be disrespectful and I will not do so."

A goalkeeper in his playing days, the 45-year-old Espirito Santo is in his third season at the Molineux, having topped the Championship and earning promotion in his first season. A seventh-place finish in the Premier League last season meant that Wolves would return to European competition for first time in four decades.

The Gunners currently sit sixth in the table, eight points back of the final Champions League spot.

Arsenal travels to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City on Sunday.