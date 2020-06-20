Powerhouse college football program LSU is reportedly the latest school to experience staggering COVID-19 numbers.

According to Sports Illustrated, at least 30 of LSU's 115 players were isolated this week because they tested positive for COVID-19 or were found to have had contact with those who tested positive.

Sports Illustrated adds that number is continuously fluctuating based on test results.

Shelly Mullenix, LSU's long-time senior associate athletic trainer declined to confirm the numbers Sports Illustrated reported, but told the publication that the school's situation was on par with the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in various states in the U.S.

"It’s not surprising we’re seeing the rise right now," Mullenix told Sports Illustrated. "It’s a pandemic. We should not be shocked. The story is that it’s exactly what we said it would be. We were prepared from the get-go for a lot of virus. The good news is we’re seeing subtle virus illness."

No LSU athlete or staff member has required hospitalization, according to Sports Illustrated, and very few have experienced effects beyond mild symptoms.

Per Sports Illustrated, a portion of LSU’s football players were quarantined after frequenting a string of nightclubs near the school’s campus called Tigerland. The Louisiana Department of Health announced on Friday that more than 100 people who visited Tigerland have tested positive for the coronavirus and warned individuals who had frequented the establishments to quarantine for at least 14 days.

LSU's outbreak comes on the heels of fellow powerhouse program, Clemson, announcing on Friday that 23 of its football players had tested positive for COVID-19. The University of Texas also announced this week that 13 of its players had tested positive.