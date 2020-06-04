Report: At least 5 Bama players test positive for COVID-19

At least five Alabama players have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) upon reporting back to campus, reports 24/7 Sports.

Names of the players have not been disclosed.

Late last month, the Southeastern Conference approved players to begin voluntary on-campus workouts as of June 8. Players were to be screened within 72 hours of returning and isolated should they show symptoms. Schools are expected to begin contact tracing upon any positive tests.

The Crimson Tide become the third major program to experience positive tests. Both Oklahoma State and Iowa State announced positive tests earlier in the week.

With most programs expected to restart in the coming days, positive tests across Division I teams are likely to increase.