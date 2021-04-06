The Atlanta Falcons have received trade calls from multiple teams about moving the fourth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter notes that Atlanta is open to moving out of No. 4 with the top teams locked into the first three overall picks.

Last month, the Philadelphia Eagles traded the No. 6 pick to the Miami Dolphins for the No. 12 overall pick, a 2021 fourth-round pick, and a 2022 first-round pick.

More to come.