What does Darnold trade mean for Panthers, Jets?

The Atlanta Falcons have received trade calls from multiple teams about moving the fourth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

With teams locked into the first three overall picks, the Atlanta Falcons now have received trade calls from multiple teams and “are open to moving” out of the No. 4 spot, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 6, 2021

Schefter notes that Atlanta is open to moving out of No. 4 with the top teams locked into the first three overall picks.

Last month, the Philadelphia Eagles traded the No. 6 pick to the Miami Dolphins for the No. 12 overall pick, a 2021 fourth-round pick, and a 2022 first-round pick.

More to come.