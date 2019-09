The Atlanta Falcons and Julio Jones are finalizing a three-year extension worth roughly $66 million that will make Jones the NFL's highest-paid wide receiver, according to the NFL Network.

This deal should end up at 3-years, roughly $66M whenever it gets done, sources say. A few big conversations left to finalize. https://t.co/9K0ej9kw8R — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 7, 2019

