Derek Wolfe is heading to the Inner Harbor.

Former Broncos’ DE Derek Wolfe reached agreement on an 1-year deal worth up to $6 million with the Baltimore Ravens, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 28, 2020

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and the defensive end have reached an agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million.

Wolfe, 30, spent the last eight seasons in Denver with the Broncos, starting all 108 games he's appeared in.

He played in 12 games last season and recorded seven sacks to go along with 34 combined tackles.

Wolfe was selected in the second round (No. 36 overall) out of Cincinnati in the 2012 NFL Draft.