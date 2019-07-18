2h ago
Report: Ravens' 1st-rounder Brown to start camp on NFI list
Baltimore Ravens first-rounder Marquise "Hollywood" Brown has been placed on the reserve/non-football injury list ahead of training camp, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
TSN.ca Staff
The wide receiver is still recovering from Lisfranc surgery he had in February. Rapoport added Brown is progressing well in recovery and should be back on the field in a few weeks.
The Ravens selected Brown 25th overall in the NFL Draft in the spring.