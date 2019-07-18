Baltimore Ravens first-rounder Marquise "Hollywood" Brown has been placed on the reserve/non-football injury list ahead of training camp, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #Ravens placed four players on the reserve/NFI list, including first-round WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and LB Jaylon Ferguson. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 18, 2019

The wide receiver is still recovering from Lisfranc surgery he had in February. Rapoport added Brown is progressing well in recovery and should be back on the field in a few weeks.

Hollywood Brown is progressing well and should be back on the field in a few weeks, I’m told. As for Jaylon Ferguson, it’s a minor hamstring https://t.co/8ZZzK1zz1N — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 18, 2019

The Ravens selected Brown 25th overall in the NFL Draft in the spring.