The Earl Thomas era in Baltimore is over after just one season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Ravens are moving on from the Pro Bowl safety after an incident at practice that happened on Friday between him and fellow safety Chuck Clark.

Ravens are moving on from Pro Bowl S Earl Thomas today, sources tell ESPN. They either will release him for conduct detrimental to the team - punching S Chuck Clark - or trade him. Dallas is the leading contender if he’s released, per sources. But his time in Baltimore is over. pic.twitter.com/eJeTuHD1mI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 23, 2020

Schefter adds the Ravens will either release him for conduct detrimental to the team or trade him. The Dallas Cowboys are the leading contender to land Thomas if he is released.

On Saturday, ESPN's Jamison Hensley reported the Ravens sent Thomas home after a "fiery argument" between Thomas and Clark the day before.

The argument originated from a missed assignment by Thomas where the two teammates yelled at each other and had to be restrained by coaches and teammates. Schefter reports Thomas threw a punch at Clark.

Hensley adds that while training camp spats are common, it is rare to see heated arguments between two players of the same position group. Clark was back at practice on Saturday, while Thomas was not.

The Pro Bowl safety signed a four-year, $55 million deal with Baltimore in March of last year. Prior to his time as a Raven, the 31-year-old Thomas spent nine seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.