Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III suffered a small fracture in his right thumb according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebic.

Zrebic adds the former Heisman Trophy winner will miss some time, but the Ravens are optimistic he will be ready for Week 1.

Griffin spent last year as the club's third quarterback behind Joe Flacco and rookie Lamar Jackson. He appeared in three game but only threw six passes, completing two of them.

Griffin spent three seasons with the Washington Redskins after being selected No. 2 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft and one year with the Cleveland Browns before joining the Ravens last summer.