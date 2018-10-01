39m ago
Report: Bell to report to Steelers for Week 7
TSN.ca Staff
MMQB: 'It was a classless move by Earl Thomas'
The holdout appears to be over.
Pro Bowl running back Le'Veon Bell will report to the Pittsburgh Steelers for their Week 7 bye, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Bell "definitely" plans to play for Pittsburgh this season, says Fowler.
The 26-year-old could make his debut Oct. 28 against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field.
Bell has been holding out and has missed the first four games of the season after the Steelers placed the franchise tag on him for the second straight year.
He rushed for 1,291 yards with nine touchdowns over 15 games in 2017 with the Steelers, his fifth year in Pittsburgh.
The Steelers selected the Michigan State product in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.
Bell is a three-time Pro Bowler.
Pittsburgh is 1-2-1 on the season and sit last in the AFC North.