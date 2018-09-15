Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon underwent arthroscopic surgery on his injured knee and will be out two to four weeks, reports the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Mixon incurred the injury during the team's victory on Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

He left during the first half, but then returned, finishing his night with 84 yards rushing on 21 carries.

Rapoport says the Bengals hope that Mixon's recovery is on the shorter end of that timeframe.

Through two weeks, the 22-year-old San Francisco native in his second season out of Oklahoma has 179 yards rushing and a touchdown, along with 57 yards receiving on six receptions.

Veteran Giovani Bernard is expected to start in Mixon's absence. The Bengals (2-0) play the Carolina Panthers in Week 3.