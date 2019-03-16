Tyler Eifert is returning the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport‏, the Bengals are signing the oft-injured free-agent tight end to a one-year contract.

The former first-rounder gets another shot at the market next year. When he’s been healthy, Eifert has been very productive and Cincy makes sure when it happens, it’s for them. https://t.co/gZTB4x6j5j — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2019

Eifert appeared in just four games for the Bengals last season after breaking his right ankle. Injuries have kept him from playing a full season outside of his rookie campaign in 2013. In fact, four of Eifert's six seasons in the NFL have seen the tight end appear in eight games or less.

The former first-round pick does, however, have a Pro Bowl nod on his resume for his 2015 campaign, which saw him record 615 receiving yards and a whopping 13 touchdowns on 52 receptions.

Presumably because of his injury history, the Bengals also signed Eifert to a one-year deal ahead of the 2018 season.

Over 43 career games, Eifert has recorded 1,716 career receiving yards and 21 touchdowns on 142 receptions.