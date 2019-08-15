The Calgary Stampeders quarterback picture just got murkier.

According to team play-by-play broadcaster Mark Stephen, Bo Levi Mitchell did not participate in practice Thursday, while Nick Arbuckle was limited due to elbow tightness.

Third-string quarterback Montell Cozart took the majority of snaps in the team's practice. Cozart has thrown just one pass in his CFL career - an 11-yard completion earlier this season.

UPDATE: QB Bo Levi Mitchell did not partake in practise today. Backup Nick Arbuckle had workload dramatically reduced due to elbow tightness. #3 Montell Cozart did bulk of work. — Mark Stephen (@Markonfootball) August 15, 2019

Mitchell took part in practice on Tuesday, but did not throw Wednesday due to soreness. The team has yet to declare a starter for Saturday's game against the Montreal Alouettes.

Arbuckle has gone 4-2 as the team's starter since taking over in Week 4. Arbuckle completed 22 of 35 passes for 260 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions against the Blue Bombers.

The CFL's Most Outstanding Player and Grey Cup MVP in 2018 hasn't played since injuring the pectoral muscle in his throwing arm in Week 3. He was placed on Calgary's six-game injured list in early July.

The Stampeders enter Week 10 tied with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Edmonton Eskimos for second place in the West Division. The Alouettes (3-4) sit second in the CFL's East Division.