Brown misses third straight practice but hasn't been ruled out for Sunday

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown will test out his injured knee during pre-game warmups on Sunday to determine if he's fit to play in their season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Steelers need to beat the Bengals and have the Baltimore Ravens fall to the Cleveland Browns in order to win the AFC North for a third year in a row.

Brown had a terrific game in a loss to the New Orleans Saints last week, recording 14 receptions for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

The 30-year-old is having another Pro Bowl season with 104 receptions, 1,297 yards receiving and 15 touchdowns over 15 games.