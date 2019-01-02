The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking for a sixth coach in 12 years and could be turning their gaze towards South Bend.

David Haugh of The Score 670 in Chicago reports the team is interested in speaking to Notre Dame Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly about the vacancy.

The Bucs fired Dirk Koetter after three seasons on Monday following a second straight 5-11 campaign. The Bucs have not made the playoffs since 2007.

Kelly, 57, won Coach of the Year this past season, leading the Irish to a 12-0 regular season record and a berth in the College Football Playoff. They were routed on Saturday, 30-3, by Clemson, leaving the Irish's national title drought at 30 years. The native of Amherst, MA had previously taken the Irish to the 2012 BCS National Championship Game were they were beaten 42-14 by Alabama.

In nine seasons with the Irish, Kelly has amassed an 81-35 record.

Haugh notes it's unclear whether or not Kelly has any interest in the Tampa Bay or any other NFL job at this time.