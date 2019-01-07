There has been significant movement towards the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hiring former Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians to fill their head coaching vacancy, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The insider says Arians hasn't yet interviewed with the Buccaneers and there isn't a deal in place between the two parties, but from what his sources have told him, things are heading in that direction, with some finality expected either today or tomorrow.

From @gmfb earlier today: The #Bucs and Bruce Arians haven't begun negotiating their contract, but all signs point to him as the new coach. Would make for fun times in TB. pic.twitter.com/3JJJbJ9kMN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2019

The Buccaneers fired Dirk Koetter, who had coached the team the past three seasons, hours after their season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Koetter's Bucs teams went a combined 19-29 over his three seasons and never reached the postseason.

Arians, 66, spent the 2018 campaign away from the NFL after retiring from his role as head coach of the Cardinals following five seasons with the team.

During his five seasons with the Arizona, Arians recorded a combined 40-27-1 regular-season record along with a post-season one of 1-2. He was twice named AP Coach of the Year with the Cardinals.

Arians, who has worked as a coach in the NFL in different capacities since, 1989, also served as the interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts in 2012.