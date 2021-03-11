The Buffalo Bills are re-signing linebacker Matt Milano to a four-year, $44 million contract that includes $24 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Milano, 26, was scheduled to become a free agent when the period opens on Mar. 17.

Milano has spent the past four seasons with the Bills after the team drafted him in the fifth round (163rd overall) in 2017. He has served as a starter for the Bills since his second season in the NFL.

The Boston College product registered 40 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and one interception in 10 games last season. He has amassed 244 tackles, six sacks and five interceptions over his career.