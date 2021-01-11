Is Diggs the weapon Allen needed to get Bills over the hump?

Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss will miss the remainder of the playoffs with an ankle injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

#Bills RB Zack Moss is out for the postseason following an ankle injury suffered in last week’s win over the #Colts , source said. @MikeGarafolo had reported that was the fear, and it’s reality. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2021

The 23-year-old was removed from the fourth quarter of Saturday's 27-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts after taking a hard hit to the leg. Buffalo's third-round pick had seven carries for 21 yards and four catches for 26 yards before being forced out of the game.

Moss played in 13 regular season games and finished his rookie season with 481 yards and four touchdowns.

Devin Singletary, T.J. Yeldon, and Taiwan Jones will be the active running backs for the Bills for the AFC Divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens.