A key component of the Buffalo Bills secondary is staying put an additional two more years.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports the team has signed safety Jordan Poyer to a two-year extension that will see him in Buffalo through 2022.

Poyer, 28, has spent the past three seasons with the Bills after signing a four-year, $13 million deal in 2017.

The Dallas native appeared in all 16 games for the team last season, recording 107 tackles, one sack and two interceptions.

In his three seasons with the Bills, Poyer has 11 picks.

A product of Oregon State, Poyer heads into his eighth NFL season, having also spent time with the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles.