Calgary Stampeders defensive back Tre Roberson is receiving interest from more than 10 NFL teams according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

CB Tre Roberson, who had 7 interceptions with Calgary in the CFL this season, is drawing interest from over 10 NFL teams. Roberson was with the Minnesota Vikings in 2016/17 and is expected to be headed back to NFL in 2020. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 26, 2019

Schefter adds the expectation is he will head back to the NFL in 2020 after spending the past two seasons with the Stamps.

Roberson had seven interceptions and two touchdowns to go along with 41 defensive tackles over 16 regular season games in 2019. He had three picks and 54 defensive tackles the season before.

Prior to his time in Calgary, Roberson spent 2016 and 2017 with the Minnesota Vikings.

The 27-year-old played college ball at Illinois State and is a native of Indianapolis, Ind.