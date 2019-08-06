40m ago
Report: QB Mitchell to participate in full today
Bo Levi Mitchell will be a full participant for the Calgary Stampeders on Tuesday, Stampeders play-by-play broadcaster Mark Stephen reports. The report comes one day after Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson said Mitchell had not been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
TSN.ca Staff
The CFL's Most Outstanding Player and Grey Cup MVP in 2018 hasn't played since injuring the pectoral muscle in his throwing arm in Week 3. He was placed on Calgary's six-game injured list in early July.
In his absence, Nick Arbuckle has been suiting up under centre. Calgary enters Week 9 at 5-2, tied with the Bombers for first in the West Division.