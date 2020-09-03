Cam Newton is officially the New England Patriots starting quarterback.

Head coach Bill Belichick told his players during a team meeting Thursday morning that Newton had been named the team's starting quarterback, according to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe.

New: Cam Newton officially was named the #Patriots starting quarterback by coach Bill Belichick during a team meeting Thursday morning, according to a league source. https://t.co/KG33MrjKen — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) September 3, 2020

The former MVP signed a one-year contract with the team on June 28 after he was released by the Carolina Panthers on March 24.

New England will open the season on Sept. 13 when they host the Miami Dolphins.

In nine seasons, Newton has completed 2,371 passes for 29,041 yards and 182 touchdowns with 108 interceptions. He has also run for 4,806 yards and 58 scores.