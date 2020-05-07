Cam Newton still wants to be a starting quarterback, but recognizes the lay of the land right now.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player won't rule out taking a backup job with a dearth of starting spots available throughout the league.

The 30-year-old Heisman Trophy winner out of Auburn was released by the Carolina Panthers after nine seasons in March.

Longtime starters Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston took backup jobs in the past weeks with Dalton signing with the Dallas Cowboys and Winston joining the New Orleans Saints.

Newton was limited to just two games in 2019 with a chronic foot injury.

The Panthers signed Teddy Bridgewater last month.