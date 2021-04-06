Following their acquisition of quarterback Sam Darnold on Monday, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly allowing their 2020 starting pivot, Teddy Bridgewater, to seek a trade.

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Panthers have spoken to Bridgewater and are allowing him to talk with other teams to potentially facilitate a trade.

Rapoport also reports, however, that Carolina is open to Bridgewater remaining on their roster.

Bridgewater, 28, signed a three-year deal with the Panthers ahead of the 2020 season, in which he passed for 3,733 yards with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The former first-round pick began his career with the Minnesota Vikings and has also played for the New Saints over his seven previous seasons in the NFL.