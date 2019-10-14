Cam Newton's foot injury has healed well and he is expected to be ready to practice after the team’s bye this week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Panthers’ QB Cam Newton’s foot injury has healed well and he is expected to be ready to practice after the team’s bye this week, per league source. Panthers have said they will make a QB determination when Newton is healthy; that looks to be coming soon. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 14, 2019

Schefter adds that Carolina said they will make a QB determination when Newton is healthy.

Newton has been out since week 3 after hurting his foot in the preseason and playing through the injury for two games.

The 30-year-old struggled in his two games, throwing zero touchdowns with three turnovers as the Panthers dropped both games.

In his absence, Kyle Allen has stepped in, winning all four the games his started in.

Allan has been good in 2019, sporting a 65.6 completion percentage, and a 7-0 TD-INT ratio.

Carolina won't be back in action until October 27 when they take on the San Francisco 49ers, a game that either Newton or Allen could start.