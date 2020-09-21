Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey, who finished third in rushing last year, is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a high-ankle sprain suffered in Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Source: #Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey is out 4-6 weeks with a high-ankle sprain. This is following his MRI. Brutal news. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2020

The 24-year-old rushed for 59 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 18 carries before leaving with the injury in the fourth quarter.

McCaffrey had a career year in 2019, rushing for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns over 16 games. He also had 1,005 yards receiving with four touchdowns.

The Stanford product signed a four-year, $64 million contract extension in April.

Carolina is 0-2 on the season.