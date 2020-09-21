2h ago
Report: McCaffrey to miss 4-6 weeks
Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey, who finished third in rushing last year, is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a high-ankle sprain suffered in Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
TSN.ca Staff
NFL: Panthers 17, Buccaneers 31
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey, who finished third in rushing last year, is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a high-ankle sprain suffered in Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The 24-year-old rushed for 59 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 18 carries before leaving with the injury in the fourth quarter.
McCaffrey had a career year in 2019, rushing for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns over 16 games. He also had 1,005 yards receiving with four touchdowns.
The Stanford product signed a four-year, $64 million contract extension in April.
Carolina is 0-2 on the season.