9h ago
Report: RB McCaffrey will not play Thursday
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was not activated from injured reserve prior to the 4pm et deadline and will not take part in Thursday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons according to multiple media reports.
TSN.ca Staff
McCaffrey's return expected to be delayed another week
McCaffrey returned to practice Tuesday, but will have to wait another week before returning to game action.
He has been out for the last five games since sustaining a right ankle injury in Week 2.
Following their matchup with the Falcons to kick off Week 8, Carolina will be back in action against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9.