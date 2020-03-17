The Teddy Bridgewater era is set to get underway in Carolina.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reports the Carolina Panthers will sign the free-agent quarterback to a three-year deal worth $60 million.

A former first-round pick out of Louisville, the 27-year-old Bridgewater spent the past two seasons as backup to Drew Brees with the New Orleans Saints, starting five games in 2019.

The arrival of Bridgewater will spell the end for Cam Newton's nine-year tenure with the team.

A native of Miami, Bridgewater was taken with the 31st overall selection of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings and led the team to back-to-back playoff appearances in his first two seasons.

In 2015, Bridgewater threw for 3,231 yards on 292-for-437 passing with 14 touchdowns to earn a trip to the Pro Bowl.

During 2016 training camp, Bridgewater would incur an injury that would derail his career for almost two entire seasons, tearing his ACL, dislocating his knee joint, as well as other structural damage. The injury and subsequent surgeries would sideline Bridgewater for the entirety of the 2016 and all but one game of 2017. Bridgewater would make one final appearance for the Vikings in a Week 15 rout of the Cincinnati Bengals.

In the spring of 2018, Bridgewater signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets, but would never play a game for the team, traded before the season to the Saints.

After making a single start for the Saints in 2018, Bridgewater was thrust into action for the team in 2019 following an injury to Brees.

In nine games last season, Bridgewater threw for 1,384 yards on 133-for-196 passing with nine TDs and two picks.