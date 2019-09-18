49m ago
Report: Newton injured, Panthers trending toward starting Allen
After Cam Newton aggravated a foot injury he suffered before the season, the Carolina Panthers are trending toward starting Kyle Allen at quarterback Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
TSN.ca Staff
Stephen A. isn't giving up on Cam yet
Rapoport added Newton is in a walking boot and didn't practice with the team Wednesday.
Newton has played in both games to start the season for the Panthers and has thrown 50-89 for 572 yards and an interception. He also has just five rushing attempts for -2 yards.