It appears Curtis Samuel's time with the Carolina Panthers could be coming to an end.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, teams "have been consistently calling" about Samuel and he could be moved if the Panthers receive an offer they can't refuse during the draft.

The #Panthers have been open to deals this offseason, and here is a name to watch: WR Curtis Samuel. Teams have been consistently calling about the former 2nd round pick, and we’ll see if they get an offer they can’t refuse over the next two days. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2020

The 23-year-old wide receiver was a second-round pick of the Panthers in 2017 and posted a career-high 54 receptions for 627 yards and six touchdowns last season.

In three seasons with the Panthers, Samuel has 108 catches for 1,236 yards and 11 touchdowns.