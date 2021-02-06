It looks like Carson Wentz's time in Philadelphia is winding down fast.

Eagles are expected to trade Carson Wentz in the coming days in what would be the latest blockbuster QB deal to rock the NFL, sources tell @mortreport and me. The most pertinent questions now become where, when and for what. But it could happen as early as this week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 6, 2021

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Eagles are expected to trade Wentz in the coming days. He adds that it could happen as early as this coming week.

If traded soon, it will come less than two years after Wentz signed a four-year, $128 million contract extension in June of 2019

Wentz threw 16 touchdowns compared to a league-high 15 interceptions in 12 starts this past season before losing his starting job to rookie Jalen Hurts down the stretch of the regular season. Philadelphia was 3-8-1 in games he started.

The 28-year-old played five seasons in Philadelphia after being selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of North Dakota State.