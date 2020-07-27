Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar and New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker have both been placed on the NFL's Commissioner's Exempt List, reports Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

The move comes after the pair was arrested in Florida on felony charges stemming from a house party in May. Baker was charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm during a cookout at a private home, while Dunbar was charged with four felony counts of armed robbery. Both men posted bond and were released.

Any player on the exempt list continues to be paid as an active player, but does not count against his team's roster limit. A player on the exempt list can attend team meetings and receive treatment from team doctors, but cannot practice or play.

Baker, 22, is heading into his second NFL season after being taken with the 30th overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Georgia.

Dunbar, 27, was undrafted out of Florida and spent the last five seasons with Washington before a March trade to Seattle.